The Queen City Ex is back with it well-known sources of fun and entertainment – and then some.

The midway will be offering a number of new food items in addition to favourites like candy apples and mini donuts.

Bored of regular grilled cheese sandwiches? Spice things up with the Ex’s twist on the classic sandwich with some crickets! If that’s not enough to satisfy a cheese craving, give the cheesy chicken hearts a try!

Looking for a little variety in a classic burger? Come down to the Ex and try a classic from down under, the kangaroo stuffed burger.

Fan-favourite ride the Zipper is back after missing last years Ex. The new and improved iconic ride features new open-view seats.

On the Great Western Stage this year, check out Kip Moore, the Arkells, Burton Cumming, the Regina Symphony Orchestra and Craig Morgan.

The Queen City Ex runs from Aug. 1-5.