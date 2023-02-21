Chief Cadmus Delorme appointed chairperson of Residential School Documents Advisory Committee

Chief Cadmus Delorme of Cowessess First Nation, will serve as the chairperson of the new “Residential School Documents Advisory Committee.”

The decision was made in a joint announcement by the Ministry of Crown-Indigenous Relations and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) on Tuesday.

The committee’s role will be to “develop recommendations on the identification and sharing of documents of historical interest with the NCTR,” the announcement said.

"Today many local communities, ad hoc committees and First Nations are leading the way in the validation of unmarked graves attached to former residential schools,” Chief Delorme said in a news release.

“This advisory committee's goal will help by empowering the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to house records many are seeking to help in their healing journey."

The committee will be made up of survivors, First Nations, Inuit and Metis community members, as well as federal and expert representatives, the release outlined.

As an independent chairperson, Chief Delorme will oversee and promote consensus-based decision making to ensure Indigenous voices are reflected in the process of identifying, reviewing and sharing of residential school related documents.

"In 2021, Cowessess First Nation played a central role in bringing global attention to the unmarked graves at former residential school sites and the thousands of missing children who never made it home. We welcome Chief Delorme's leadership in this new role,” Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation said in the release.

“I am confident Indigenous communities, survivors and their families, and respect for Indigenous law will be central to the work of this new committee as it strives to preserve the true history of residential schools."

Chief Delorme will serve in the position for a five-year term.

Delorme has served as Chief of Cowessess First Nation for the past seven years. On Feb. 2, 2023, he will not be seeking another term.

More to come…