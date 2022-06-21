Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police

A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Several police units were sent to the 200 block of Dalgleish Drive around 8:36 a.m., due to a motor vehicle collision with injuries, RPS said in a news release.

Despite the exact chronology of events being unclear, police believe a truck struck three parked cars and two fences. As a result of the collisions, the child was hit and injured.

The driver, a man, was assessed by EMS and taken to hospital.

Streets in the area were blocked off for several hours while police investigated. Traffic flow resumed around 2:40 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).