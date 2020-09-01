REGINA -- An 8-year-old child was taken to hospital on Monday after they were hit by a vehicle in Regina’s east end.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Truesdale Dr. for a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to hospital, and police say their intial investigation indicated that the child was crossing the street when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Charges have not been laid, and the child was released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.