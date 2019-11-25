REGINA -- A seven-year-old girl along with her aunt and grandfather have died following a collision on Highway 10, northeast of Balgonie.

At around 7:40 on Sunday evening RCMP from White Butte and Fort Qu’Appelle were called to a serious collision. A truck carrying two men was heading north on Highway 10 when it lost control and collided with another vehicle. The second vehicle was carrying two adults, a 59-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who both died as a result of the crash.

The vehicle was also carrying four youth girls, aged seven to 14. The girls were taken to hospital with serious to critical injuries, where the seven-year-old girl died of her injuries on Sunday night.

The aunt of the children, Darla McArthur told CTV News that her nieces were travelling in a vehicle with their grandfather and aunt.

“Skyrah was my daughter’s best friend and cousin,” McArthur told CTV News.

Skyrah Tawiyaka, 7, died as a result of the crash. The family is fromthe Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation.

On Facebook, the girl’s mother, Alma Rope, shared an update on the condition of the three girls.

The men in the truck reported minor injuries.

RCMP warn that road conditions in the area have been “rapidly deteriorating” following a recent rainfall.