Child pornography charges laid against Moose Jaw man
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 9:39AM CST
A Moose Jaw man has been charged after a child pornography investigation.
Moose Jaw police began investigating a complaint last October in conjunction with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
The investigation has now led to charges against Keith Burnett, 61. Burnett is facing charges of accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 26, 2018.