Children 6 months to 4 years old now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: SHA

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will become available for children aged six months to four years old in Saskatchewan starting Oct. 26.

The Government of Saskatchewan made the vaccine announcement in a news release on Monday.

Following Health Canada’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, families can choose the vaccine option beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at booked and walk-in clinics operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been available for children aged six months to five-years-old since July of 2022, the province noted in its release.

For the Pfizer vaccine, children six months and older are currently eligible for three doses as the approved, primary dose series.

For the Moderna vaccine, children six months and older are currently eligible for two doses as the approved, primary dose series.

The SHA outlined that if a child under five-years-old has contracted COVID-19, it’s recommended that they receive the dose they are eligible for eight weeks following the infection.

The province reminded families that although pharmacies are administering COVID-19 vaccines, they are not able to administer vaccines to children under five-years-old.

In Saskatchewan, all residents six months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. All residents 12-years and older are eligible for booster doses, including the bivalent vaccine.