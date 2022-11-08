Children and families left out in affordability cheque rebate: Sask. NDP

With $500 affordability cheques coming to Saskatchewan residents beginning Monday, the official opposition is calling on the government to include children in the distribution.

During Question Period on Tuesday, NDP Leader Carla Beck said the rollout leaves much to be desired and said many, including every child in the province, will see no relief at all.

“Does the premier actually think that a household with two adults deserves more support than a single parent with three children?” she asked.

Premier Scott Moe responded by saying the strength of the Saskatchewan economy made the cheques possible and said it far exceeds the amount put forth by the NDP.

“[It’s] in the best interest of the people of Saskatchewan, continuing to create wealth so that they can provide for their family in light of whatever might be coming to the Canadian economy,” he said.

Beck said one in four children in Saskatchewan live in poverty and 44 per cent of food bank users are children.

“Shamefully and consistently above the national average,” she said. “It makes absolutely no sense at all to exclude kids from the affordability cheques.”

She said while it is a mistake, it is not too late to fix it and called upon Moe to commit to the relief for Saskatchewan families.

Premier Moe said affordability measures are put into place during inflationary times, including $2 billion provided each year for relief, and a number of supports are open to Saskatchewan people.

“Children and families in communities across Saskatchewan are at the forefront of what this government does each and every day,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon said the opposition has been calling for relief for a long time and said the affordability cheques should include families.

“Let’s get the support out but let’s improve this,” he said. “Let’s make sure it’s equitable, let’s make sure it doesn’t shut out kids and the cost of raising kids in Saskatchewan.”

Speaking to reporters, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said much is already done to provide funding for families in the province.

“We do address children in a lot of our programs. We have a children’s drug plan, we have the active families benefit, we have the highest tax exemption for children in our country, quite frankly, so it’s not that we don’t think that there are times that we need to address children,” she said.

The opposition said it first made the suggestion last summer but the government said its plan is the simplest.

“It’s a much easier database that we could access for making this a very expedient payment is to use adults and the tax system,” Harpauer said.

The government said the rebate cheques are at the printers this week, and will be mailed out beginning on Monday.