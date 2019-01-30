Few dragons are as personal as the ones Crystal Dyste writes about.

The legendary beasts in her books have names like “the Depression Dragon,” or “the Self-Harm Dragon.” That’s because the creatures are based on her own experiences.

Dyste has dealt with mental illness since she was 11-years-old. Now, more than two decades later, she draws upon her own life to write books about mental illness for young teenagers.

“The reason I wanted to speak to that group, that demographic, is because that is the time in my life when I needed the most help and had the hardest time finding it,” she says.

She has written, illustrated and self-published four books in the Have You Met My Dragon? series. The books focus on depression, anxiety, self-harm and anger. She has plans for two more books that will address eating disorders and trauma.

Dyste says that children should be educated about such serious matters because they are still affected by them.

“The reality is that we have children who are younger and younger who are self-harming, who are struggling with suicidal ideation and who are committing suicide,” she said.

“When Dyste was in high school she struggled with self-harm and suicidal ideation—thinking or planning suicide—but she was stopped “just short of attempts.”

Dyste still struggles with mental illness today and her books reflect that—the dragons are never vanquished. That’s because Dyste wants her readers to know that dealing with mental health can be a lifelong challenge.

“It doesn’t define me,” she said. “It’s something I can still push through and thrive [with] and learn to live with.”

Ultimately she hopes that the books instill hope and understanding in her readers.

“You’re not alone. And as big as these feelings and these emotions and struggles and thoughts are, they’re not stronger than you.”