REGINA -- Twenty Regina children had the opportunity to personally meet Santa Claus on Tuesday morning.

SaskTel hosted its 31st annual Santa Face-to-Face, which provides children with disabilities a morning of Christmas activities and games, as well as the chance to sit down with Santa.

“It’s important for SaskTel because it gives back to the community plus a lot of us have had children and they’re older now, so it gives us the opportunity as well to be able to experience Christmas in the eye of a child,” said SaskTel employee Tammy Schoenroth, who has volunteered at the event for the past 10 years.

Volunteers from SaskTel serve as Santa’s elves for the event and they lead the kids through the events, which include balloon making, games, dancing and sing-alongs.

Gainer the Gopher and the Street Culture Kidz were also on hand this year.

The children taking part in the Santa Face-to-Face were from Lakeview and Jean Vanier Elementary Schools.