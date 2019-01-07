

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach and GM Chris Jones is close to signing an extension, according to TSN.

Confirming @sskroughriders close to an extension for CFL coach of the year Chris Jones. Announcement to come this week. #CFL #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 7, 2019

A formal announcement is expected from the team later this week.

Jones joined the team in December of 2015 and starting coaching in the 2016 season.

The Riders have made the playoffs the past two seasons under Jones.