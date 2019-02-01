

CTV Regina





A Catholic church built in 1901 on the Peepeekisis Cree Nation was destroyed by a fire overnight.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday but could not contain the fire.

The church was no longer in use. It stood as a monument beside the current church that was built in the 1980s.

This is the third church to burn down at Peepeekisis Cree Nation in recent years.

The Methodist church burned down several years ago and the United church burned last summer.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.