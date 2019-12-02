REGINA -- Cirque du Soleil’s on-ice show ‘AXEL’ is set to dazzle audiences in Regina and Saskatoon next summer.

“This new production features spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and an upbeat original soundtrack,” the entertainment group said in a press release.

AXEL will run in Saskatoon from July 9 to12 at the SaskTel Centre and in Regina from July 23 to 26 at the Brandt Centre.

The show is inspired by the “atmosphere of big arena concerts,” and showcases acrobatic and skating talents, set to pop music, visual effects and a laser show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 4.