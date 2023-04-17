Cirque du Soleil to bring 'most enchanting' production to Regina

This winter, Cirque du Soleil will be bringing its ‘most enchanting’ arena production to Regina.

From Dec. 14 – 17, 2023, Corteo will be presented at the Brandt Centre for six performances, according to a media release sent on World Circus Day, April 17.

Corteo, which means ‘cortege’ in Italian, translates to a ceremonial procession. The performance will be “a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown.”

In the production, a clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by angels, according to the release.

The show will combine acrobatic feats, comedy, and acting, throwing the audience into a “theatrical world of fun and spontaneity.”

The baroque style “roll drop” central curtains of the set were hand painted, taking more than two weeks to paint each of them in watercolours, the release read.

The central curtains are attached to supports with winding motors to roll them, inspired by an 1885 painting by Parisian artist Adolphe Willette.

The release said the décor “gives a grandiose feel to the stage and sets the tone for the poetry of the production.”

A new stage and acrobatic structure were fabricated specifically for the Corteo arena tour.

The production was performed for the first time in Montreal in 2005 and has more than 18 nationalities represented in the cast and crew.

Tickets for the Regina shows will be available on April 24, 2023.