The City of Regina has issued a request for proposals for the glockenspiel restoration project.

The bell tower was removed in 2010, to make way for construction of the City Square Plaza.

The German Club lobbied for its return, and city agreed to fund the cost of bringing it back.

A total of $350,000 for the project was set aside in last year’s budget.

"The new Negotiated Request For Proposals will consider different options for the timing of construction, which will assist the City in limiting impacts to Victoria Park and the Plaza," City of regina said in an emailed statement.

The deadline for submissions is Oct.17. The city anticipates the contract will be awarded the week of Nov. 18.