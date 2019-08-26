After a proposal by City Councillor Jerry Flegel to convert the site of the old Mosaic Stadium into parking space, city officials have given their response.

Though the proposal would be a fair use of space in the interim of the Regina Revitalization Initiative to accommodate parking for larger events, the response says the parking proposal is not recommended.

Mosaic Stadium, also known as Taylor Field, was demolished nearly two years ago and the site has remained undeveloped since demolition was completed, although potential future plans have been discussed.

The report says the parking proposal is not recommended due to cost and anticipated unknown risks to the existing transportation and parking plan.

As this plan was not contemplated during the levelling of the old stadium, a financial investment would be required in order for the site to accommodate vehicles. The high price of that investment means the cost would likely not be recovered in the short to medium term.

Administration said “non-financial impacts also need to be considered” including potential challenges for the transportation and parking plan.