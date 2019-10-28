The City of Regina administration will be reviewing cycling safety in the city, focusing on how much distance drivers should give when passing a cyclist.

It comes after a motion was put forward to city council Monday night, calling for a bylaw requiring vehicles travelling over 60 km/h to give 1.5 metres of distance when passing a cyclist, and a one metre distance when travelling under 60km/h.

"A lot of cyclists I talk to, they do have close encounters with motored vehicles. Just passing far too close, and too fast, that's a huge issue. A lot of motorists don't know how close they're getting, or they don't know that the cyclist is supposed to be there,” Bike Regina board member Brandon Wright said.

But council had a lot of questions for wright, including how enforcement would work, if electric bikes would be involved, and whether riders should be required to wear helmets.

Councillor Lori Bresciani then asked for a report from administration, looking at safety options, and how other municipalities fine drivers or enforce a bylaw.

"If we're going to be creating a bylaw, we want to be sure that we can inforce it. And that's another piece of the information that we need to know. So, what have other municipalities done? How have they enforced it? Has it helped? Again, it's about safety for everyone, but of course the cyclist on the road,” Ward 4 Councillor Lori Bresciani said.

Administration is expected to present the report to the community and protective services committee in quarter one of 2020.