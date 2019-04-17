

CTV Regina





The city of Regina is looking to set aside $100,000 for four annual special events.

The executive committee recommended council grant $15,000 for the 22nd annual National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration, $25,000 for the Regina Folk Festival, $35,000 for the Mosaic Festival of Cultures and $25,000 for Regina’s Canada Day celebration.

The folk festival asked for $35,000 and councillor Andrew Stevens agreed, but every other council member voted to keep it the same.

The cost will now go to city council for final approval.