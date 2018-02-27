Regina city council has voted in favour of a 4.34 per cent mill rate increase in 2018.

The city originally proposed an increase of 4.86 per cent - the second-highest increase in the past decade. Last year, the mill rate increased by 3.99 per cent in February and was increased to 6.49 per cent in April after the provincial budget.

The budget passed by a vote of 10 to one. Andrews Stevens was the only councillor opposed.

Councillors debated amendments to the proposed budget for several hours on Tuesday night. Count. Sharron Bryce brought forward an amendment asking for one-time expenditures, costing $969,000, be paid out of surplus funds. Bryce also brought forth a motion asking $200,000 in savings, thanks to provincial sales tax rebates on certain insurance premiums, to be put towards lowering the mill rate.

Both motions carried, lowering the mill rate by .52 per cent.

The Regina Public Library’s board approved a mill rate request of about .72.

Mayor Michael Fougere said he was proud of the work done by council, adding that it’s a tight but workable budget. He thanked council and administration for making the 2018 budget possible.

Bryce closed the meeting by saying she hopes there’s no need for a second council meeting this year, unlike last year when the provincial budget forced the city to reopen the books.

Council also approved the Regina Police Service’s budget of more than $87 million by a vote of 10 to one. The only councillor to vote against the police budget was Stevens. The police service will get an additional $5 million in capital allocations.