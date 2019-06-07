

The City of Regina is asking for public input on renewing Wascana Pool.

In a release, the City said it understands the pool is a community destination during the summer months. A survey is now open for residents to share their input on pool improvements.

The survey is open until June 21.

The pool will be open June 13 to Sept. 8 and will be free form 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.