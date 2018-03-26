

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is charging a private company $25,000 a year to rent the space for its cafeteria in city hall.

Compass Group Canada also receives a share of the net profits.

The reopened cafeteria was part of a $4.7 million upgrade to the main floor of Regina City Hall. The City says it spent $270,000 on equipment for the cafeteria, including sinks, fridges, freezers, cooking equipment and shelving.

The cost of construction is unknown, since the City says it does not have a specific breakdown for each area that was renovated.