City charging private company $25,000 annually to rent cafeteria space
The menu at the City Hall Cafeteria is shown on March 21, 2018
CTV Regina
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 1:38PM CST
The City of Regina is charging a private company $25,000 a year to rent the space for its cafeteria in city hall.
Compass Group Canada also receives a share of the net profits.
The reopened cafeteria was part of a $4.7 million upgrade to the main floor of Regina City Hall. The City says it spent $270,000 on equipment for the cafeteria, including sinks, fridges, freezers, cooking equipment and shelving.
The cost of construction is unknown, since the City says it does not have a specific breakdown for each area that was renovated.