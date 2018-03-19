

The City of Regina is considering changes to its snow removal policy in light of a winter storm two weeks ago.

Mayor Michael Fougere said city officials are looking at ways to improve snowstorm management before next winter. The city is looking at whether it should put its full snowstorm cleanup into effect when there is more than 25 centimetres of snow – or if the protocol should start with less snow.

The city is also looking at improving cleanup for residential areas and whether crews should be responsible for snowbanks on resident’s driveways. Finally, Fougere said the city will look at parking enforcement and when tickets should be handed out.

“We think we advertise lots about the snow routes, but I don’t know how people truly understand what that means,” he said. “Irrespective of the snow routes, people will be stuck in the roads no matter what you have and that’s part of the problem. So, the ticketing side, we need to be somewhat compassionate and understanding if someone is truly stuck on the road or on the side of the road through no fault of their own.”

No policy changes have been officially implemented.