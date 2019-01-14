

The city of Regina is considering licensing options for ridesharing companies.

A report to be presented to executive council on Wednesday recommends that ridesharing companies should be licensed by the city. The proposed licences would be issued to each company and that company would be responsible for complying with city bylaws, including paying fees.

The province approved its regulations for ridesharing last month. Drivers will need to have a regular Class 5 licence and will need to comply with certain conditions. Municipalities are responsible for how drivers and companies operate within their limits.

The report presented to the committee is recommending that the companies require pre-booking through an app. Passengers should also be told the total cost and estimated dispatch and arrival times prior to booking. A computer-based dispatch service will need to have GPS technology to book and dispatch trips, the report suggests.

The city could also decide to not allow ridesharing, or to include further requirements for ridesharing companies.

The report will be sent to city council for final approval on Jan. 28.