Regina City Council has approved a Recreation Infrastructure Program, that relies on a mill rate increase. The program aims at renewing, replacing or developing new recreational infrastructure.

Council voted on Monday to approve the program that is expected to be supported by a 0.5% mill rate increase for five years between 2020 and 2024. It means property taxes will increase each year for five years to cover the program.

According to administration, the increase would bring in $1,250,000 in 2020, $2,550,000 in 2021, $3,900,000 in 2022, $5,300,000 in 2023 and $6,750,000 in 2024. Starting in 2025, the program would stay at the same cost level as 2024, without any further mill rate increase.

Final costs and increases won't be fully approved until the 2020 Budget is completed.