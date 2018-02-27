

CTV Regina





City council has approved the 2018 police budget.

The only councillor to vote against it was Andrew Stevens, who raised concerns over the budget cost. The Regina Police Service will have an operating budget of more than $87 million this year. The police service will also receive around $5 million for capital allocation.

Chief Evan Bray said the budget will allow the police service to purchase a tactical armoured vehicle to be used in gun and SWAT calls. Last year, Regina police had to borrow the RCMP’s vehicle 19 times.

Police are also looking to expand their headquarters into the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company building on Saskatchewan Drive. Expanding its headquarters would reduce the number of police buildings from seven throughout the city to two.