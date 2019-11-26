REGINA -- City Council spent the night in the council chambers discussing and making decisions on a few key issues.

Potential changes for Regina Police

City Council will be considering changes to the structure of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners.

Two delegates spoke at the city council meeting on Monday night, advocating for more civilian members on the board. Currently there are five members, with three being city councillors.

The delegates asked for more non-elected members to make up the board, to increase accountability and better represent Regina’s growing diverse population.

During the meeting councillors noted Regina is one of the last major Canadian cities to have more elected officials than citizen members on the board.

“We stress though that members who are elected, elected officials are also citizens. We’re also accountable. We’re accountable to council, and were accountable to residents as well. So it’s a different kind of accountability, so I think it’s important we don’t just assume elected officials aren’t accountable,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

Council passed the motion, approving a report to be presented in the second quarter of 2020, looking into the potential changes.

Going to the dogs

Council also had a lengthy debate about dog parks in the city ultimately voting to pass a motion that gives life to another municipal dog park.

Citizens raised concerns about the council’s two proposed, unfenced off leash dog parks being a safety concern for pets.

After deliberations council decided to not continue with the two unfenced parks, and to put forth another fenced Municipal Park for consideration.

“[We’re] very pleased with the progress that’s been made and even more pleased with the desire of councillors to get things moving faster and they made some good amendments that would help that happen,” said Connie Buchan, the chair of the Off-Leash Dog Park User Group.

“They also had no appetite for off leash-parks with no fences. The danger to the public, danger to other dogs, unsanitary, just unsafe and too close to other residences. All those issues drove people to say ‘no we don’t want those at all,” Fougere said.

The potential Harding Park Municipal Off-Leash Area has been added to the 2020 Budget deliberation, coming in at a total proposed price tag of $220,000.

Council will also be considering a $10 fee for pet registration in the coming budget, to help fund further parks.

Treading water

Council was set to hear a motion from Mayor Fougere that would help accelerate the replacing of lead pipes in the city, however the meeting was adjourned before it was presented.

Fougere’s motion would help complete the replacement of the remaining 3,600 lead service connections in Regina by 2025.

It will be presented at a future meeting.