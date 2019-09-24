

CTV News Regina





City council has decided to regulate and license body rub parlours after a tight vote at a special council meeting on Monday night.

A motion to ban the parlours was voted down 6-5 at the meeting.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani put forward a motion to ban body rub parlours outright after hearing from multiple delegations against the establishments.

"When we say we're going to ban, it sends a message to those operators, but it also sends a message that if women want to get out of the trade, that could be an opportunity," Bresciani said after the meeting. "I think we're going to see them flourish."

Coun. Jerry Flegel, however, argured banning was "not the right way to go," citing the 1920s alcohol prohibition as an example of how outright bans don’t always work.

Administration and the Regina Police Service supported regulating the parlours. Coun. Andrew Stevens told council the regulations are "proactive harm reduction."

"The biggest argument is that, with licensing, you can get inside the establishment and have a greater connection with both the owner and the workers that are in there, and try to find out what is actually happening in there," Mayor Michael Fougere said. "With banning, you might not be able to do that. You don’t have the authority as easily or as quickly."

A motion to license individual workers at the establishments was defeated 6-5, but council voted to license the body rub parlours themselves in another close 6-5 vote.

Council is now asking administration to present more specific regulations next year.