Regina city council will move forward with its cannabis legalization plan.

The decision was made after a lengthy discussion during Monday night’s city council meeting. City administration will now develop options for business licensing, zoning and community standards, in relation to six cannabis retail store permits.

This will outline where cannabis can be sold in the city, and if the cannabis stores must be from a specific distance from schools, daycares, public parks and religious institutions.

The city is waiting on a provincial decision about public consumption of marijuana. It plans to create amendments to the current smoking bylaw if there aren’t any provincial regulations on smoking pot in public places.

Executive committee has also asked Mayor Michael Fougere to write to the premier and minister of justice, asking for cannabis revenue to be provided to the city in order to recoup all new costs. Those costs include police expenditures, fire code amendments and human resource changes.

Councillors also defeated a motion requiring residents shovel their sidewalks. The motion was brought forward by councillors Andrew Stevens and Lori Bresciani. It proposed residents should have 48 hours after a snowfall to shovel their sidewalks, or face a bill from the city. While the bylaw won't be put in place, council did express interest in a possible volunteer-based program to help clear snow for residents that are unable to do so.

On Tuesday, city council will be debating its proposed 2018 budget.