City council to discuss boundary limits, pesticide use at Wednesday meeting

Regina city council is set to discuss a number of topics at its meeting on Wednesday, including a potential expansion of city limits to make room for a new canola crushing facility and a review into cosmetic pesticide use.

A change to the city’s Wastewater and Storm Water Bylaw has been recommended to council, which would protect city infrastructure and allow for enforcement on new and existing lots.

Council will also hear from administration about a proposed municipal boundary alteration.

Executive committee is recommending a public notice be delivered about the city’s intention to apply for the boundary move, which would push into the RM of Sherwood.

According to the council report, administration has been in contact with the RM of Sherwood about the move.

The land is where a new Viterra canola crushing facility would be built, but the plant would require city services to operate.

“The reason for the proposed boundary alteration is to accommodate immediate and long-term industrial growth demands consistent with imminent development proposals and specific land-owner requests for annexation and supply of city services to the lands,” the city report reads.

Five city councillors are expected to put forward a motion to request a review into regulating the non-essential, or cosmetic, use of pesticides.

More details to come…