City council will be discussing marijuana store regulations, ongoing construction on Eastgate Drive and rezoning the area near the Orr Centre at its meeting on Monday night.

Councillors will be looking at the proximity of cannabis retailers to schools, parks and daycares. The province will issuing six cannabis retail store permits issued in Regina. The municipalities will be able to set local regulations.

The City is recommending pot shops are kept away from locations often visited by youth. It also wants to make sure the locations are visible and accessible to the public.

The city manager is also scheduled to present a report updating the realignment of the Eastgate Bridge. The temporary bridge currently in place is expected to be closed completely. The City is considering putting in a permanent bridge, road and pedestrian walkway that will cross the creek from Coleman Crescent to Eastgate Drive.

Councillors will also be discussing the possibility of rezoning the area around the Orr Centre, turning it into a shopping area. The site was originally home to the Western Canadian Bible College.

If approved, redevelopment would open the door to stores in the area, but there are no plans yet for what might be available in the area.

