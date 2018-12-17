

CTV Regina





Regina city council is meeting for the last time in 2018 on Monday night.

Council approved its budget and the Regina Police Service budget after two lengthy meetings last week.

Monday night’s meeting will focus on items the city plans to take a closer look at in 2019.

There will be delegations from the Saskatchewan Science Centre, the Legion and other organizations addressing changes to the Community Non-Profit Tax Exemption Policy.

Council will be presented a report that addresses lighting on park pathways. One delegation is asking the city to look at solar lights as a possible solution.

Council will be looking to set its meeting schedule for 2019. Options include holding council and committee meetings on the same, moving the majority of meetings to Wednesday. Council could also maintain the status quo and keep meetings on Monday nights.

CTV Regina’s Cole Davenport is at council: