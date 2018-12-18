

CTV Regina





Regina city council voted to continue holding its meetings on Monday nights in 2019 in the last meeting of 2018.

There was a proposal to move both council and committee meetings to Wednesdays.

Council also heard from delegations representing institutions like the Saskatchewan Science Centre, the Legion and the MacKenzie Art Gallery, who spoke on a new policy on tax exemptions for community non-profits. Council voted in-favour of the new policy, which comes into effect in 2020.

Councillors also voted to sell some city-owned land to the Regina Huda School to use for expansion projects. The property is located adjacent to the school in the city’s north end.