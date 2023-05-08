City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says

Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.

In 2022 the two councillors took legal action in an effort to get funding for homelessness in the city’s budget.

The integrity commissioner said that both LeBlanc and Stevens violated two sections of the code, saying they failed to serve their constituents in a diligent manner and also failed to inspire public confidence in council.

A recommendation has been made that both LeBlanc and Stevens make a written apology to city manager Niki Anderson.

Stevens said he would oblige with any other reprimand that council deems necessary.

According to the integrity commissioner, eight residents concerned with the two councillors conduct filed complaints.

Council is scheduled to discuss the integrity commissioners’ report on Wednesday.

More details to come…