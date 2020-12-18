REGINA -- Regina city council is keeping approximately $692,000 in property tax penalties on 1971 Albert St., the former Capital Pointe site.

A group of developers known as Smith Street Lands Ltd. is looking to purchase the property in January. It said it couldn't purchase the site if the penalties still had to be paid.

Council held a private meeting with the developers Friday morning to discuss confidential information about the project.

Following the private meeting council still voted against the request to cancel the penalties.

“Council and myself want the cost to fill this hole and the back taxes payed, full stop. Which is why administration is in the process of foreclosing on property tax arrears,” Sandra Masters, the Mayor of Regina said. “Anything we can do to facilitate the property taxes coming back into the city we are open to. At the end of the day, from a legal perspective, we were advised by our administration that this is unprecedented, we are not within the purview of the law to grant it."

Councillor Shanon Zachidniak said the only risk of declining the request was that the city does not immediately get the money that’s owed. She felt declining the request is less of a risk than approving a grant, while not knowing many details about the development.

Councillor Daniel LeBlanc said it’s a property the developers want but don’t need, adding the developers presented some beautiful promises, but were asking council to put an amount of blind faith into the project.

On the other side of the debate, Councillor John Findura was the only member who supported removing the penalties. He said the city could be sitting on the property for a long time and worried the city might not ever get the price it’s looking for.

If the property is not purchased in January, the city could eventually take control of it as early as June, 2021. Masters said if the city ends up with possession in the summer, whoever buys it from the city would pay the penalties remaining.

“There will be another $600,000 owing on property, which means that to the city it would be 3.5 million. The argument on the other side is those penalties are not hard costs necessarily once it’s the cities property. Once we take possession they stop. There is no penalty accruing to the city of Regina,” Masters said.

CTV has reached out to Smith Street Lands Ltd. for comment, but has not received any response.