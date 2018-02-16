Even though spring is still weeks away, the City of Regina has announced maintenance on many of the 59 outdoor rinks is ending on Friday.

The City of Regina said on twitter, 'The city is committed to maintaining high-use outdoor rinks for public use until early march, weather permitting. They include Victoria Park, eight boarded rinks used by the outdoor hockey league, and the speed oval rink. The city's remaining outdoor rinks are also open and available for public use. These rinks will not be maintained with snow removal and flooding, so please use your judgment and caution when using them.'

Some residents feel City Hall should continue the up keep of all the rinks, until after the winter break.

"It's a good opportunity to get out and make good use of. You want to get out and enjoy the resources we have in this city,” said a woman enjoying the ice at Victoria Park rink.

"It’s a great program to have people out and about in the city getting physical activity being out in the fresh air. So, I think it would be a really good idea to just extend it one more week if they could at all,” said a woman enjoying the ice at Victoria Park Rink.

The rink at Victoria Park is one of few rinks that maintenance will continue at until March 9.

Residents are also being advised to be safe on the ice rinks.

"When you're looking at the ice surface, if you think it's really uneven...perhaps go to one of the rinks that we do know are going to be maintained,” said Judith Veresuk, executive director, Regina Downtown Business Improvement District.

-With files from Jessica Smith