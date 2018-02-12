

The City of Regina will be preparing for marijuana legalization at its upcoming executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

Discussions are expected to focus on permits, zoning, police employment, workplace safety and revenue.

The report that will presented at the meeting says Regina police estimate annual costs will increase $1.2 to $1.8 million. Police say the costs will be associated with roadside screening devices and additional training for officers.

Police also say there are already illegal marijuana dispensaries in Regina and they’re concerned about more once marijuana is legalized. If approved by council, the city can issue six marijuana retail permits to private owners.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority has asked municipalities to come to a decision on whether or not to allow marijuana retail stores before Feb. 28.