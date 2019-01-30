The City of Regina is giving land to the Young Women’s Christian Association, free of charge.

City council voted to gift the land at 1915 and 1955 Retallack Street as the city’s contribution to a $35 million project on Wednesday.

The YWCA will take over the land, while the old YWCA building on McIntyre Street will be sold.

The plan is to build a hub that serves women and families through vital services under one roof in the Cathedral Neighbourhood.

The new facility is expected to include community areas that can be rented for use by the community, as well as more affordable housing spaces.

The YWCA is still looking for $10 million from the provincial government and $12 million from the federal government. It’s also in need of $5 million from private investors.

The old McIntyre location also had an agreement with the city that if the YWCA ceased operations, the city would receive whatever the property sold for. That caveat will be transferred from the McIntyre street location to the new Retallack property.

The YWCA will now submit a development plan to the city before any construction can begin.