REGINA -- City of Regina golf courses are opening for the season this week.

Tor Hill, Murray and Goulet courses are now open. Lakeview Par 3 will open on Friday.

The city said it will ensure all safety measures and cleaning protocols are in place. The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s guidelines for golf courses allow four people to play at a time and tee times must be booked a minimum of eight minutes apart to avoid congestion on the course.

Tee times for these courses can be made up to five days in advance, starting at 7 p.m.