The City of Regina is planning to install enhanced GPS technology in all of its vehicles.

The new technology will allow for multiple efficiencies in many city departments. Fire trucks will be tracked while driving, giving them a series of green lights when driving towards an emergency situation. Garbage trucks and snow plows can also be tracked to help drivers find the most efficient routes possible. The new system can also monitor vehicle and engine performance.

“That information will be accessible by the devices and transferred back to our fleet maintenance team,” said Larry Eirich, program manager of the IT department with the city. “They can then use that to determine oil changes or something not functioning on the engine because one of the codes came up as an alert.”

The system will cost about $700,000 and still needs approval from city council.