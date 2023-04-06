City investigating potentially harmful contaminated soil in A.E. Wilson Park

The City of Regina said that recently conducted soil testing in A.E. Wilson Park revealed an area with soil contamination that is potentially harmful to both humans and pets.

According to a news release from the city, the soil is only harmful if the soil under the vegetation in the identified area of concern is disturbed.

The city said signs and fencing northwest of Jack Hamilton Arena in the park will indicate areas people and pets should avoid until further notice.

“The contaminants found to be above provincial environmental levels for human health in residential areas include heavy metals and a type of hydrocarbon,” the city said in a release.

The city said it has reported all information to the Ministry of Environment and, “will continue to work with them to meet all regulatory requirements.”

“The area where contaminants have been detected aligns with a location used in the 1950s as a wastewater treatment plant and landfill,” the city said.

Soil testing in the park will continue to fully understand the extent of the contamination and risks to health so next steps can be determined, according to the city.

