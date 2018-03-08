

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is investing $660,000 in replacing three pedestrian bridges this year.

The bridges are located over the storm channel south of Murphy Crescent, south of Ellison Crescent and at Sixth Avenue North and Sheppard Street.

The funding for the improvement is coming from the Bridge Infrastructure Renewal Program, used to improve public safety for bridges.

Work on the bridges over the storm channel of Murphy Crescent and south of Ellison Crescent will start on Thursday. New bridges will be built right beside the existing bridges so that they can stay open during construction. The old bridges will come down when the new ones are complete.

Construction on the third bridge at Sixth Avenue North is expected to start construction in April. That construction will include a detour around the site.

Work on all three bridges is expected to be done by the end of May.