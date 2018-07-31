

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is looking at making changes to the existing school zone bylaw.

Under the current bylaw, drivers are required to slow down to 40 km/h between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. The proposed changes would see the speed limit drop to 30 km/h between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

City administration says decreasing the speed limit to 30 km/h increases a pedestrian’s chance of survival if they are struck by a vehicle.

The report also says the proposed change in hours is also more reflective of drop-off and pick-up times at schools.

The report will go before city council on Aug. 27.