City looking for input on potential fire station no. 8 in southeast Regina

Regina City Hall is seen in this file photo, taken Oct. 30, 2020. Regina City Hall is seen in this file photo, taken Oct. 30, 2020.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener