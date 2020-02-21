REGINA -- The City of Regina is looking for the public's input on winter road maintenance.

Residents are asked to give their opinion on street plowing, snow removal and ice control on Regina's roads.

The City says it's reviewing winter maintenance, service levels, costs and impacts of winter operations. The input will be presented as recommendations to city council later this year.

The winter maintenance program is currently budgeted at $8.9 million for 2020.

The survey can be completed here before March 4.