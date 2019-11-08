REGINA -- The City of Regina has issued a request for proposals for a “Curbside Organic Waste Processing Pilot Project.”

In its invitation, the City says it’s looking to formulate a system that processes food waste including meat, dairy, fats, grease, yard waste, compostable fiber products. The system, the City says, must be able to process Organic Waste from about 2,600 single family households per year.

The proposal would adhere to environmental regulations for Solid Waste Management as outlined by the Environmental Management and Protection Act 2010.

“Currently, no regulations for composting in Saskatchewan are available, and therefore, the proposed system shall meet Alberta’s Standards for Composting Facilities in Alberta,” the City of Regina proposal said.

In 2018, City Council approved the following timeline:

2019: Construct and open a permanent Yard Waste Depot

2020: Begin a curbside organic waste pilot project

2021: Evaluate the pilot project and adjust the final city-wide implementation plan, prepare and present the final city-wide implementatio0n plan to City Council

2022-23: City-wide implementation

“The purpose of this pilot project is to understand the experience from a resident point of view and inform the City’s recommendation for a full scale, city-wide curbside Organic Waste service” the City said.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 21.