REGINA -- The City of Regina is moving ahead with regulating body rub parlours, with councillors voting six to five in favour of regulations.

"With licensing you can get inside the establishment and have a greater connection with both the owner and the workers that are in there and try to find out what is actually happening in there. With banning you may not be able to do that, you don't have the authority to go in as easily or as quickly,” Michael Fougere said.

Despite a petition with 2,176 signatures looking to ban the facilities in Regina and twelve of thirteen delegates outright calling for a ban, the city is going ahead with regulation.

According to the city, owners of the establishments will be able to obtain licenses that will acknowledge the services offered are "body rub" in nature and are provided by service providers that aren't accredited or certified massage therapists.

"Council has decided the best avenue to protect workers, which we all united on, is to have a licensing regime that will allow them to go into those operations, speak to the individuals, if they want to leave because of their circumstances, they can do that,” Fougere said.

The Regina Sexual Assault Centre feels neither regulation nor banning the parlours is a good option but said regulation is the best option for having contact and providing at least some type of a safety net or support for them.

Devon Hill from Freedom Catalyst Regina was one of the delegates asking the city to ban the parlours, and feels the decision to regulate won’t lead to an improvement in safety for service providers.

"The safety concerns of having that in your community are way higher than the safety that you get just by having criminal record checks and being able to check up on a few people once in a while,” Devon Hill with Freedom Catalyst Regina said.

Regina police support regulation saying it will help officers understand what's going on in these establishments.

“Our fear would be that a ban would not eradicate the problem in the city, just drive it underground,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said during a special meeting on Monday.

"When you talk to women who have been in the trade and have gotten out, they absolutely say a ban. And those are the women who are experts, rather than the police,” Councillor Lori Bresciani said.

A report looking at where the parlours can go will be brought to council in 2020. The earliest a bylaw could take effect for the regulation of the parlours is spring of 2020.