The City of Regina says it’s reaching the final phase of the Lewvan Drive construction project, and expects to have it complete by Monday.

Over the next few days crews will be paving through the intersections of Lewvan and Seventh Avenue and Lewvan and Dewdeny Avenue.

East and west bound traffic at those intersections will be closed intermittently to keep traffic going on Lewvan.

"As we pave Lewvan Drive through those intersections, we still are employing our lane reversal traffic combinations, so north south bound traffic will still be accessible on Lewvan Drive,” Director of Roadways and Transportation Chris Warren said.

The city thanks residents for their patience. Warren says the Dewdney portion will be closed on Thursday and Saturday, while Seventh will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The City says the project cost $2.9 million.

Updates will be made available on the city's website.