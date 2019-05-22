

CTV Regina





A fire ban has been issued by the City of Moose Jaw Fire Dept. The ban applies to all areas within city limits.

The fire ban is in effect immediately and will continue until further notice, as the fire department monitors extremely dry conditions.

According to the fire department, fire pits, outdoor fire places or any device that burns solids like wood or briquettes, are included in the ban. Propane barbeques and propane fueled fire places are permitted.

The fire department wants to remind residents to exercise caution when disposing of smoking material.