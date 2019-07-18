

CTV Regina





The Ministry of Environment, Water Security Agency and the City of Moose Jaw are overseeing an oil leak at the Hillcrest Golf Course in Moose Jaw.

According to the city, it was notified of a substance in the creek close to the golf course on Main St. N. The substance turned out to be unused 15W-40 motor oil from a business on the North Service Road.

“Upon discovery the City’s Municipal Operations department immediately engaged the Ministry of Environment and led a containment, cleanup and remediation effort,” The City of Moose Jaw said in a press release. “The Moose Jaw Fire Department assisted by placing absorbent booms in the creek to contain the oil within the creek and prevent further migration downstream.”

The oil is currently contained in the creek at the golf course, according to the city.

Contractors are on site conducting water flush and capture in the storm drain lines. Cleanup and remediation is expected to be completed by Friday.