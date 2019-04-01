

CTV Regina





The City of Moose Jaw has proposed amendments to the noise bylaw, and are requesting that the community provide feedback on the amendments.

If approved, the amendments would include implementation of a “maximum allowable decibel level in commercial zones.”

If a commercial business shares a wall with a dwelling unit, the commercial business is not to exceed a volume of 70 decibels between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and otherwise is not to exceed a volume of 60 decibels at any given time.

Other amendments include one to the building bylaw that would require developers to soundproof all residential walls that are shared with commercial property.

The city will be accepting comments and suggestions until April 11.